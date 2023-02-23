ALTOONA, Pa. – The heart program at UPMC Altoona has been awarded the American College of Cardiology’s highest honor.
The HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence recognizes the hospital’s commitment to a comprehensive high-quality culture and cardiovascular care.
Altoona is the first hospital in the UPMC system to be awarded such a designation. Only three other facilities in Pennsylvania are recognized as HeartCARE Centers.
Dr. George Jabbour, medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab, credited Altoona’s heart teams for earning the award
“Delivering revolutionary, top-rated comprehensive cardiovascular care that our patients need and deserve is of utmost importance for us as health care professionals,” Jabbour said.
“It’s through the commitment and dedication of our staff at UPMC Altoona and UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute that makes this recognition of lifesaving care a reality.”
The cath lab’s clinical director said the award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to the community.
“The HeartCARE Center designation is a testament to UPMC Altoona’s commitment to providing high-quality, cardiovascular care to the members of our community and west central Pennsylvania,” Tiffany Tomlinson said.
“Complete, world-class heart care is located right here in our neighborhood, close to home, all thanks to our staff for their hard work and quality initiatives.”
