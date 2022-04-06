JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Undergraduates at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown packed Heritage Hall in the Living and Learning Center to present their research during the Symposium for the Promotion of Academic and Creative Enquiry on Wednesday.
“This event is great,” organizer and associate professor Jill Henning said.
The SPACE program had been postponed two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic and took place virtually last year.
Henning said the return to normalcy was appreciated.
This year’s event features roughly 80 projects by 164 students and 24 faculty members from six of the seven academic disciplines on campus.
The presentations began around 12:45 p.m. and continued until 4 p.m.
Shane Schmeltzer, an electrical engineering senior, said his work on a tube amplifier and tuner had garnered some interest from visitors.
The project was a homemade guitar amp using vacuum tubes and a transformer he built.
“It took a lot of research to learn tube theory and then apply it,” Schmeltzer said.
However, one of the biggest challenges was accommodating the design.
The reason he pursued this project was because of his fascination with the analog technology and the warm sound it provides to music.
Associate professor of electrical engineering Chandana Jayasooriya oversaw the work.
He met weekly with Schmeltzer to discuss his progress, go over any difficulties and find a path forward.
“I truly help as much as I can,” Jayasooriya said.
Another UPJ student who undertook a challenging assignment was Alyssa Flowers.
The political science major studied “The Erotic of Art Nouveau: Female Bodies and the Obscene in the Art of Hans Henning von Voigt.”
Flowers said her professor assigned the subject to her, and because Voigt isn’t well-known, she not only examined his work, but also that of his contemporaries from the time period of the early 1900s.
“I had to take all of that and extrapolate and apply it,” she said.
Her goal was to determine if this subject matter would face any kind of First Amendment or political issue in today’s society.
After examining the art, Flowers concluded that none of the work would be considered controversial in this time period.
“Nowadays, this is really mild,” she said.
Overall, she enjoyed talking to visitors at her booth about the project.
Colin Nesbella, a junior geology student at Pitt-Johnstown, agreed.
“It’s been a really fun time, showing off my work,” he said.
Nesbella researched rock formations in Colorado to see if there were any identifiable trends.
The title of his poster was “The Boulder Creek Batholith: Putting the Boulder in Colorado.”
Through his investigation, Nesbella examined magma chambers and used a polarizing microscope to make varying minerals stand out.
He then took that information and plotted it on various scales.
“I put a lot of time into it,” Nesbella said.
