JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown History Club has teamed up with Catholic Charities of Johnstown and Cambria County Children & Youth Services to help local families in need this holiday season.
The group is collecting new packs of underwear in all sizes for adults for an area homeless shelter, as well as toiletries, household goods, cleaning supplies and more for youth leaving the foster care system to help set up their own households.
Donation boxes are available in Krebs Hall and other Pitt-Johnstown campus locations.
Additionally, the club members will gather supplies and money to purchase items throughout the next few weeks.
More information and monetary donations can be made at the Pitt-Johnstown History Club Holiday Project’s GoFundMe.
