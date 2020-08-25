One man has been charged in connection with an arson fire in Upper Yoder Township that injured his wife, sending her to the hospital with severe burns Monday night, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Tuesday.
County detectives charged Gregory Z. Clem, 64, of the 3300 block of Menoher Boulevard, with one count each of arson, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe and reckless endangering another person.
The fire broke out at 10:18 p.m., trapping a woman inside, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman called 911 saying her husband had set the fire.
Firefighters found the woman laying against the wall inside the home "gasping for air suffering from severe burns all over her body," the complaint said.
She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, and then air-lifted to a Burn Unit in Pittsburgh. The woman was in critical condition and attached to a ventilator with 2nd and 3rd degrees burns covering 85% of her body, the complaint said.
Clem told detectives that his wife was in the kitchen cooking when they heard a pop and then the fire started.
A state police fire marshal found no evidence that anyone was cooking, the complaint said.
The fire marshal found that an accelerant, possibly kerosene, was used in the kitchen/dining room area to start the fire, the complaint said.
Clem later told authorities that he told his wife to get out because he was going to burn the house down, the complaint said.
Clem said he "did pour gasoline on the dining room table and did light it" but wasn't sure if his wife was still inside, the complaint said.
Firefighters from Upper Yoder,West Hills, Southmont, West Taylor, Richland, Conemaugh Township, Jerome and Johnstown responded along with Hilltop and West End EMS.
