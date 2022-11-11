JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bad weather contributed to two vehicle crashes on Friday in the westbound lane of the Johnstown Expressway in Stonycreek Township, police said.
One person was taken to a local hospital.
The crashes happened at 7:11 a.m., with Stonycreek and Richland Township police responding.
One vehicle slid off the rain slick road and rolled over near the Widman Street exit, Stonycreek police said. The male driver was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Two people were in a second vehicle that slid off the road near the Walters Avenue exit. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Oakland, Dale, Cover Hill and Richland Township are at both crash scenes, according to Cambria County 911 media information.
