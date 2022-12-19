NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. –
Power for all Northern Cambria customers was to be restored Monday night after an outage left many residents without power for over 24 hours.
Most customers who had lost power beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday in Northern Cambria had service restored Monday afternoon, according to a Penelec representative. Five customers in Susquehanna Township were the last to have their service restored, the company reported.
Company crews were investigating the cause of an outage.
Service first went off for some customers around noon Sunday in the center of town, according to Spangler Fire Company Chief Jay Nagle, who said the community then experienced sporadic, moving outages.
“Power bounced on and off all over town,” Nagle said.
According to Todd Meyers of Penelec, the reason for the appearance of a rolling outage was because of problems that arose when crews were attempting to fix the initial problem.
While a root cause had not been determined, Meyers said a piece of equipment on the Spangler substation was burned and damaged.
While crews were attempting to utilize the St.Benedict’s substation to get some customers back online until the Spangler substation was repaired, an unknown issue occurred Sunday that caused more residents to lose power, he said.
Meyers said the substation is like a power strip under a desk, which pulls power from a larger source and feeds it to other lines, and that the outgoing lines were experiencing problems.
He said crews spent Sunday night attempting to access the lines and determine what the problem was.
About 1,500 lost power throughout the duration of the outage with just over 900 still not having power Monday morning. A total of 2,012 customers are serviced by Penelec in that area.
Cones, barriers and stop signs were placed throughout the town as many traffic lights were not functioning or were operating inconsistently during the outage, on Monday.
The Northern Cambria School District canceled classes.
Two warming shelters were offered to aid residents, at the Spangler Fire Company and at the Hope Fire Company.
Seven residents utilize the Hope station.
Residents impacted
Diana Tretinik expressed frustration with the situation as she sat in a warming center Monday, pointing to a lack of answers from the power company.
Tretinik said she was given multiple times on Sunday as to when the power would return.
“We really don't even know what the problem is,” she said.
Maryann Popturney echoed the frustration.
“When you get on the phone, it's all automated and you can’t dispute it or ask any questions," she said.
Tretinik is in a wheelchair, on oxygen and said she requires dialysis – all of which made the situation more difficult. She said she didn’t have any family in the area to help.
Dave Wood, who is also in a wheelchair, agreed that medical challenges made the situation more stressful. He said that his power went out twice before he decided to utilize the shelter.
Finding some heat
The residents were moved from the shelter set up at the Hope Fire Company to the Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service early Monday after the fire company lost power, according to members of the ambulance service
Popturney noted that while she is grateful for the care of the local stations, the situation is stressful due to her age and medical conditions, especially needing to change shelters.
“You have to crawl in and out of vans," she said. "And you know, when I was 18 I could do it. But not at 89."
The residents all praised the care and support that they had received from all of the first responders in Northern Cambria during the outage.
