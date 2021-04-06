The man who police believe stabbed a woman in a Geistown apartment early Tuesday has been taken into custody.
Police had been searching for Joshua Gorgone, 26, in connection with the stabbing death of a woman inside his Geistown apartment.
He was taken into custody at the Richland Town Center.
Authorities believe Gorgone had lived in the apartment for about six months.
Geistown police, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and the state police crime unit are continuing to investigate.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
