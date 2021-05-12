A Wednesday morning standoff in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County, has ended, state police said.
Details are limited, but responders said the hostage situation was diffused without any injuries. More information will be forthcoming from the state police.
At least 40 members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team were at the scene.
State police were called to the scene of the Reading Mine Road incident sometime around midnight, but despite attempts to coerce a Quemahoning Township man to surrender, he took a hostage inside the residence and remained there for at least seven hours, District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Reading Mine Road is approximately one mile south of Stoystown.
A Somerset 911 supervisor said local fire and ambulance units assisted state police.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
