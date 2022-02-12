JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person is dead following a shooting early Saturday in Hornerstown, investigators said.
The shooting was reported near the 900 block of Ash Street at approximately 3:20 a.m., according to Cambria County 911 officials.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the individual's identity was being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Johnstown Police Detectives are investigating the death.
The cause and manner of the death are still under investigation, Lees said. An autopsy was planned for 1 p.m. and Lees' office and District Attorney Greg Neugebauer plan to release additional information after its completion, the coroner said.
