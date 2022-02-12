Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person is dead following a shooting early Saturday in Hornerstown, investigators said.

The shooting was reported near the 900 block of Ash Street at approximately 3:20 a.m., according to Cambria County 911 officials.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the individual's identity was being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Johnstown Police Detectives are investigating the death.

The cause and manner of the death are still under investigation, Lees said. An autopsy was planned for 1 p.m. and Lees' office and District Attorney Greg Neugebauer plan to release additional information after its completion, the coroner said.

Continue following tribdem.com for updates.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you