CLYMER, Pa. – After Tuesday's negotiations ended, Penns Manor School District officials and the Penns Manor Education Association scheduled another meeting on Thursday.
"Today the district proposed some changes that our team needed to research further before providing a response," Pennsylvania State Education Association Region Advocacy Coordinator Annie Briscoe said in a release.
Tuesday's negotiating session was the second between the two parties since the strike started on Feb. 27.
Existing early retirement terms and health care are aspects the groups can't agree on.
Jill Eckenrode, school board vice president and negotiating committee chairwoman, said the district provided new information about these items on Tuesday.
That included health care that didn't involve spousal exclusion for seven educators, which was initially proposed, different early retirement information and possibly raising the starting salary of new hires.
"The district is trying to work with our teachers to come up with something," Eckenrode said.
However, she also expressed disappointment that after negotiating for about five hours, the teachers union notified district leaders that they would have to end the discussion for the day.
"We were prepared to be there for as long as we needed to reach a tentative agreement," Eckenrode said.
Briscoe said, "Our teachers can understand that frustration because we've been extremely disappointed that the district chose not to meet with us as often as possible between November and February to avoid this strike all together."
Until a new agreement is reached, the strike will continue and classes in the Penns Manor Area School District will be canceled.
