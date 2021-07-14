A Dale Borough man was found dead inside a Cliff Street home early Wednesday and police are investigating the case as a homicide, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
The man was found unresponsive inside his basement, with several gunshot wounds, Lees said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 3 a.m.
No charges have been filed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
An investigation into the death remained ongoing, but authorities view the shooting as an "isolated incident."
"We believe this was not a random act. There's no reason the public is in any type of danger," he said.
Lees said several other people were inside the home when detectives from Johnstown Police Department and 7th Ward Ambulance arrived, but no one else was injured.
Johnstown police processed the scene for evidence that might assist them in the case, Lees said.
Neugebauer said details from the public could be vital in solving the case.
"If anyone knows anything, saw anything or heard anything, we're asking them to contact Johnstown Police Department," he said.
The slain man's identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Lees said.
Check back for additional details on this developing story.
