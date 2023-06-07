VINTONDALE, Pa. – Route 22 has been reopened in both directions in Jackson Township, while efforts have shifted to removing the overturned semi-truck that caused the spill that closed the road for 30 hours.
Jackson Township Fire Chief Scott Emerson said a crew was contacted to haul the truck and its full-sized trailer from an embankment alongside the road, which will temporarily limit westbound traffic to one lane Wednesday.
Once the vehicle is removed, an Apollo-based remediation company can finish its cleanup work, Emerson said. Land adjacent to the road had to be excavated to remove contaminated soil and earthwork will also occur there to fill the hole, he added.
Route 22 was closed early Monday evening after the truck crashed for unknown reasons, spilling drums of liquid gas – some of which leaked, Cambria County Emergency Management Director Art Martynuska said earlier this week.
The crash also caused "off-gassing" from the contents, emitting a vinegar-like vapor into the air that prompted emergency officials to order a precautionary one-mile evacuation, Emerson said.
Despite a messy crash, no injuries were reported – either from the crash or the chemical vapor, Emerson said.
Responders are hopeful the scene cleanup will be complete by the end of the day Wednesday.
