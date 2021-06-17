The United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ annual meeting Wednesday highlighted some light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
Board Chair Pamela Tokar-Ickes informed the 15-member board that funding of the United Way’s partner agencies will be returning to pre-pandemic levels.
More than $1 million was raised from the workplace community, and in 2020 the United Way responded to a record number of calls for utilities assistance, renter’s assistance, homelessness, and food pantries.
In the next year, the United Way is employing a strategic plan focused on early childhood advocacy, evidence based outcomes, trauma-informed care and social determinants of health, Tokar-Ickes said.
“It is a broad mission, but over time it is a mission that will create social change in Somerset and Cambria Counties,” she said.
United Way of the Laurel Highlands President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Struble Myers said the pandemic brought to light inequities across the region that the organization will continue to address.
“Much of our emergency funding was devoted to providing food,” Struble Myers said. “We knew we needed a greater approach to addressing hunger in our communities if we were to ever get to the root cause. Our United Way created a food security coalition with 12 community partners. Additionally, the organization joined with other local nonprofits to examine the region’s ability to grow, store and distribute food. We’ve submitted for a four-year USDA grant of $400,000 to help us do just that.”
Five new board members were also elected during the meeting. Each is elected for a term of three years.
The newcomers to the board are John Augustine of the Johnstown Career and Technology Center, the Rev. Matt Deal of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Somerset, Natalie Kurchak of WTAJ, Karen Mento of 1st Summit Bank and Tracy Selak of Cambria County Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities and Early Intervention program.
