Bringing a passion for early education and social services, Karen Struble Myers is about to step into one of the region’s most prominent roles for helping children and families, as the United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ new president and CEO.
She is scheduled to begin on Monday.
Myers will take over the position after having spent two decades in the nonprofit sector, most recently as the associate director and director of development and communications at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
“I feel like this position is a culmination in all of my work related to nonprofit management, fundraising and marketing,” Myers said during a telephone interview.
She looks to help the UWLH continue its mission of supporting partner agencies that work in early childhood education, parental engagement, and youth drug and alcohol prevention.
Myers thinks the community has made “incredibly intelligent investments” in those areas.
“Some of the things that I would like to look at moving forward are an increased emphasis on mental health, both child and maternal mental health, as well as others in our community that might need services, elevating the status of women,” Myers said. “When we talk about parent engagement, we recognize that there are a lot of single-mother head of households in the communities that we serve. So that’s something I’d like to see us delve into a little bit more. And I also want to look at creating trauma-informed communities.”
Myers, who currently lives in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, plans to spend the next few months getting to know leaders and residents in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“I think it’s really important to engage with community stakeholders, to talk to individuals that have been affected by these issues, to get engaged with everybody that has participated with campaigns in the past,” she said. “I envision myself doing a lot of listening in the first 90 days of being in this new role.”
Myers succeeds Bill McKinney, who stepped down as president and CEO at the end of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.