JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – United Way of the Laurel Highlands has partnered with CamTran to hold its “Stuff the Bus” event from noon to 6 p.m. June 10 at Giant Eagle, 1451 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Donations of packaged diapers are requested for United Way’s diaper bank.
United Way started the diaper bank earlier in the year, distributing diapers at locations in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Wipes also will be collected.
Information: 814-535-2563 or email admin@uwlaurel.org.
