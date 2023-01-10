ARMAGH. Pa – United School District has confirmed that law enforcement has been contacted regarding an allegation that money raised by students for a marching band trip to Walt Disney World in Florida is missing.
Acting Superintendent Charles Koren addressed the issue during a regular monthly school board meeting on Tuesday.
“What I wish to say is that we are exploring all of the rumors, gathering information and that, even though that, yes, there was a suspension of fundraising activities with the group, we are working with all authorities – all authorities – so that they can investigate and do their job,” Koren said. “And then once the issue is fully investigated, then everything becomes official. It’s not up to me as the acting superintendent to press the charges.
“That is a law enforcement role.”
The trip to Disney World, scheduled for later this school year, is tentatively canceled, according to Koren.
He does not know yet what steps could be taken regarding the money or the trip.
“All of that is so early in this process, as far as the information coming to us, that we will have to gain more information and allow the professionals that are trained to do this do it, and then the actions will be taken,” Koren said.
Later, during an interview, Koren reiterated that law enforcement was contacted, but did not mention specific agencies.
Rumors are circulating about the amount of money missing, but Koren said it is “absolutely impossible for me, as the acting superintendent, to even venture a guess” during the interview.
One parent, Christy Normand, spoke during the meeting about the alleged missing money raised by the students through the booster organization.
“We all know they’re not just rumors,” Normand said. “We all know what happened. We’re not dumb.”
Normand said anybody found to have taken the money should be held “absolutely 100% accountable.”
She said some parents and alumni are prepared to start a GoFundMe page to raise money.
“We need to seek alternative routes or if the school board would be willing to budget some money around,” Normand said. “This was of no fault of the students. … I just think something needs to be done by the school board.”
