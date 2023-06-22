JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Point Stadium Award committee named three monthly nominees for the months of March through May based on outstanding performances at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
March: Pitt-Johnstown second baseman Josh Ulery. A sophomore at the time, Ulery went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored in the Mountain Cats’ 8-7 victory over Gannon University on March 26.
Ulery drove in a run with a triple in the third inning and he knocked in the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Ulery also stole a base.
April: Bishop McCort Catholic junior Mason Pfeil. The junior right-hander tossed a 3-0 shutout over Conemaugh Township in the championship game of the 12th annual Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament on April 16.
Pfeil struck out five, walked one and retired the final six batters he faced in order. He allowed two singles – one in the first inning and another in the third, as the Indians were hitless in the final four innings.
May: Forest Hills junior Tyler Orris. The Rangers shortstop homered twice and drove in six runs in a 10-2 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic on May 9.
Orris hit a grand slam to left field in the fourth inning and followed up with a two-run shot to left in the fifth. The game had been scoreless through three innings.
Orris' grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning for the Rangers.
