PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The new U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania is reorganizing her criminal division to enable it to better investigate modern threats such as fentanyl, extremists and cyber crime, she said.
U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung’s district includes offices in Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Erie.
Among her moves includes naming longtime federal prosecutor Troy Rivetti as her first assistant. Rivetti, who chaired the office’s criminal division in Pittsburgh since 2019, started his career as a law clerk for former Johnstown-based U.S. District Court Judge D. Brooks Smith before spending recent years prosecuting Pennsylvania drug rings.
A former acting U.S. Attorney, Soo C. Song, will now serve as the district’s criminal division chief.
Song’s background also includes serving as Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council coordinator for the district.
“This restructuring aligns the legal expertise and talents of the 59 assistant U.S. attorneys working in our Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Erie offices with our priorities to uphold the Constitution, applying the law equally and fairly, and protecting the citizens of western Pennsylvania,” Chung said.
“I am confident that this reorganization will allow us to focus our attention on reducing violent crime, confronting the growing fentanyl threat and the rise of extremist ideology, prosecuting cyber criminals, and targeting those who exploit children and other vulnerable populations.”
Other assignments include: Stephen R. Kaufman as executive assistant U.S. attorney; Lee J. Karl as chief of the Civil Division; Laura Irwin as Appellate Division chief; Tonya Goodman as violent crime/narcotics section chief; Barbara Doolittle as the division’s deputy chief; and Eric Olshan as economic/cyber/national security crimes chief.
