SOMERSET, Pa. – Two Philadelphia men were jailed on Wednesday, accused of attempting to break into an Allegheny Township, Somerset County, antique store after hours, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Daniel Gleba, 18, and Louis Jose Marrero, 20, with attempted burglary and attempted criminal trespass.
According to a complaint affidavit, a neighbor living near Route 30 Antiques in the 9100 block of Lincoln Highway told the shop owner that two men were attempting to break into the side garage door of the store when it was closed.
The store owner called state police.
The neighbor allegedly told troopers he heard a loud noise and saw one of the men pulling on the garage door to get inside, and then the pair drove off in a black Chevrolet Sonic after they spotted them.
Marrero and Gleba told troopers they were staying at an Airbnb in Manns Choice, Bedford County.
The pair said they were driving to Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville when they allegedly stopped at the antique store because they are interested in old typewriters, the affidavit said. They denied trying to break into the store.
Troopers said an antique typewriter was visible through the store window and a closed sign hung on the front of the building.
Marrero and Gleba were arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after each failed to post $5,000 bond.
