Two motorists were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Boulevard in Stonycreek Township, that police say was caused by a distracted driver.
A Ford EcoSport was heading toward Riverside at 7:30 p.m. when the driver became distracted and side-swiped a Honda CRV before striking a Chevrolet Evanda head-on, Stonycreek police Chief David Pollino said.
The crash happened in the 400 block of Eisenhower Boulevard near Ray's Nurseries, he said.
Drivers of the Ford EcoSport and Chevrolet Evanda were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with non-life-threatening injuries, Pollino said.
The investigation is continuing.
