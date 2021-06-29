Two proposals presented by State. Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, to name local bridges after a World War II veteran and a first responder, both killed in the line of duty, have been approved.
His first piece of legislation, House Bill 150, designates a bridge on Route 53 over Laurel Run in Dean Township as the Seaman 2nd Class Louis J. Benzie WWII Memorial Bridge.
Benzie hailed from Dysart, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was killed in action at 18 when the ship he was on was attacked by a German dive bomber and sank.
The second bridge, on U.S. Route 219 over Route 53 in Croyle Township, is presented by H.B. 153 and memorializes Janice Keen-Livingston, a native of Johnstown who served as a paramedic, supervisor and training officer for West End Ambulance Service.
She also worked part time as a paramedic for Hilltop Ambulance Association, Menoher Heights Volunteer Fire Company and Conemaugh Township EMS and as a CPR instructor and member of the Lower Yoder Volunteer Fire Company.
She was struck and killed in 2015 by a truck while responding to a motor vehicle accident on Route 271 in Upper Yoder Township.
