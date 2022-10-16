JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Fire Department battled flames in two West End houses early Sunday after a blaze engulfed one residence and spread to a second one, fire officials said.
The fire was dispatched as an entrapment on the 100 block of D Street and one platoon assisted a woman from one of the home's front porches, fire officials wrote on their Facebook social media page.
Crews quickly requested a second alarm, leading West Hills Regional Fire Department and Richland to assist.
The extent of the fire and the condition of the homes forced firefighters to switch to a defensive attack and despite efforts, two nearby homes received some heat damage, they wrote.
The two main homes were deemed total losses while the other nearby residents that suffered heat damage can remain occupied, the department said.
The fire is under investigation by Johnstown Police Department and the PSP Fire Marshal. West End EMS Training Hilltop Ambulance Association also assisted.
