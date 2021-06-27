At least two motorcycle accidents were reported over the weekend, including one in East Taylor Township that hospitalized one rider, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of William Penn Avenue and Brazil Lane. One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Conemaugh Valley EMS and state police responded.
State troopers also investigated a crash on U.S. Route 219 in Somerset County. The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on mile marker 37, which is near the Jerome exit.
