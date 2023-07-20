SOMERSET – Three Somerset County residents were jailed Wednesday, accused of stealing a catalytic converter and vehicle battery from a Shade Township residence, authorities said.
State police in Somerset arrested Heather Whitehead, 34, and Robert Whitehead, 37, both of Friedens, and Daniel Smith, 39, of Rockwood.
The trio drove down a private dirt road in Shade Township on July 13, passing four posted signs to a metal barn and cabin.
Robert Whitehead and Smith allegedly placed a floor jack under a Ford F-150 truck and cut the catalytic converter and the straps to a battery housing for a dump trailer, attempting to steal both, troopers allege.
Smith was allegedly seen carrying a blue backpack containing tools of crime. When troopers arrived, they allegedly found the backpack in the back seat of the getaway vehicle.
Damage to the Ford F-150 truck and the battery housing was estimated at $2,500.
Heather and Robert Whitehead and Smith were sent to the Somerset County Jail. They will answer burglary and related charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.