CONFLUENCE – A Confluence man was jailed Friday after he fired one shot from a revolver at his brother during a family argument, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Glenn E. Mitchell, 46, of the 3000 block of Listonburg Road, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, an argument broke out between three people at 7:51 a.m. Friday. Zachary Mitchell allegedly threw a figurine that struck a woman in the head, sending her to the hospital where she needed stitches.
Zachary Mitchell told troopers it was an accident.
Glenn Mitchell then allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber revolv- er and fired one round toward his brother, who he said was “flipping out.” Troopers found the bullet lodged in the ceiling.
Troopers found the revolver under his pillow loaded with seven rounds.
He was arraigned on Friday by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $2,500 bond.
Troopers charged Zachary Mitchell, 41, of the 3000 block of Listonburg Road, with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $2,500 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
