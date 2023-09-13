SOMERSET, Pa. – A Rockwood man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of having an illegal firearm and illegal drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop along U.S. Route 219 in Lincoln Township, authorities said.
Troopers from the Somerset barracks charged Justin D. Klink, 43, of the 400 block of Market Street, with felon possessing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, DUI and six traffic violations.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers stopped Klink’s 2005 Ford Freestyle on Route 219 near Bicycle Road after the vehicle was reportedly seen swerving over the fog line and following too close to traffic.
Troopers said Klink was allegedly driving with a suspended license. Klink allegedly gave troopers permission to search the vehicle after they spotted a bag of marijuana. Klink allegedly did not have a medical marijuana card.
Troopers said they recovered a large stack of lottery tickets and multiple containers of jewelry, watches and knives, which were believed to have been stolen, and also seized a loaded Walther P22 semi-automatic pistol from a backpack on the back seat.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and searched the vehicle after it was towed to the barracks. They reportedly found multiple bags and containers of marijuana, two containers of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Klink was taken to UPMC Somerset for a blood test. He was arraigned by District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
