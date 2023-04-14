HOMER CITY, Pa. – State police in Indiana are searching for the owner of antique coins and pieces of jewelry found in a Sheetz store near Homer City on Monday.
Troopers were called to Sheetz, 2260 Route 119 Highway South, when someone found a camera case in the men’s public restroom containing antique coins, including U.S. Indian head pennies, and jewelry, including a diamond ring.
The owner of the camera case is asked to contact Trooper Charles Smolleck at 724-357-1960 and to provide a detailed description of the items.
Reference CAD number: PA2023-467407.
