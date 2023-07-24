HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – A Hollidaysburg man was jailed Thursday, accused of raping a juvenile at a White Township residence in Cambria County in January, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Trevor Deon Zimmerman, 22, of the 100 block of Harshberger Drive, with rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Zimmerman allegedly assaulted the juvenile on Jan. 28.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the juvenile at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, and after DNA samples were submitted to the state police’s Regional Crime Laboratory in Greensburg, authorities said.
Zimmerman was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
