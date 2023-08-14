PORTAGE, Pa. – A Portage man faces criminal charges, accused of crashing his car into a bridge while driving under the influence, needing Narcan to be revived when he fell unconscious and then assaulting troopers when he woke up, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg charged Caleb Alexander Akins, 22, of the 100 block of Block Road, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. He also faces four traffic violations.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to the 200 block of Jamestown Road in Portage Township at 10 p.m. Friday for a report of a motorist who struck the bridge and drove away.
Troopers said they found the vehicle, a blue Kia Forte, with damage to the front end and windshield parked at the Akins’ residence.
The front door of the house was partially opened and when troopers stepped inside, they found Akins on the floor near the refrigerator, police reported.
Troopers administered Narcan and called EMS. When Akins awoke about 10 minutes later, he allegedly fought with troopers who then used a Taser.
Akins allegedly refused to take a blood test, stating that he only drank alcohol and did not take any drugs, the affidavit said.
Akins was arraigned Saturday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $40,000 unsecured bond.
