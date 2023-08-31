INDIANA, Pa. – State police in Indiana County are investigating what killed a Missouri man whose body was found floating on Tuesday in the water at Two Lick Creek Reservoir along East Pike Road in White Township, authorities said.
The Blairsville Water Rescue Team recovered the body.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The name of the man, who is from Grain Valley, Missouri, was not released pending notification of family. Troopers said the man had recently traveled or relocated to the area.
No foul play is suspected and the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the state Fish and Boat Commission and the state Game Commission.
Anyone who may have been at Two Lick Creek Reservoir on Monday or Tuesday is encouraged to call Trooper Mathias Schmotzer at 724-357-1906.
