BEDFORD, Pa. – An Altoona man faces criminal charges, accused of supplying contraband to inmates in the Bedford County Correctional Facility on June 6 when he was a corrections officer, authorities said.
State police in Bedford charged Joshua Markel, 32, with felony and misdemeanor counts of possessing contraband.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they were called to the prison on June 8.
The warden told them Markel was being investigated for providing inmates with tobacco products. Markel also was in possession of Lorazepam.
Lorazepam is a prescribed medication used to treat insomnia caused by stress, according to the MedlinePlus Internet site.
The investigation began when an inmate told staff members that Markel provided inmates with tobacco products.
Surveillance video from Foxtrot Block reportedly showed Markel reaching into his pocket and throwing something into cell No. 10 before shutting the door. Two inmates said it was tobacco pouches concealed in latex. They said Markel had done this several times.
Markel was pulled from his duties and searched. He was found with nine tobacco pouches in a Ziploc bag and 20 pills. He is being held in the Bedford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond.
