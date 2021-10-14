The following municipalities will hold trick or treat:

Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28

Bedford Borough: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Bolivar: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Brownstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Carrolltown: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Central City: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

East Conemaugh Borough: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Ebensburg Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Lilly Borough: Parade at 3 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Nanty Glo Borough: Parade at 2:30 p.m., followed by followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Paint Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Paint Township: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Patton Borough: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, parade to follow.

Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Portage Township: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Scalp Level Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

South Fork Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Windber Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

