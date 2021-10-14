The following municipalities will hold trick or treat:
Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28
Bedford Borough: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bolivar: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Brownstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Carrolltown: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Central City: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
East Conemaugh Borough: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Ebensburg Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lilly Borough: Parade at 3 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Nanty Glo Borough: Parade at 2:30 p.m., followed by followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Paint Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Paint Township: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Patton Borough: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, parade to follow.
Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Portage Township: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Scalp Level Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
South Fork Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Windber Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
