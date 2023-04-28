JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nine women will be honored for their accomplishments by the YWCA Greater Johnstown during an awards ceremony on May 18 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The 36th annual YWCA Tribute to Women awards ceremony will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the announcement of honorees, dinner and acceptance speeches.
“Each of our honorees this year has a diverse background and a list of accomplishments they can be proud of,” said Valerie Deater, event chairwoman.
“They are role models who promote positive attitudes, teamwork and resource management in their chosen work field. They demonstrate leadership ability, personal integrity and high standards in all that they do.
“They definitely make significant contributions to improve the quality of life for others in their professional life and in our community.”
Diane Lopez, YWCA board president and the 2013 Yellow Rose Award recipient, will emcee the event.
Renée Carthew, the 2013 YWCA Business Award recipient and editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will deliver the invocation and introduce the honorees.
Arts & Letters
Melody Tisinger has been recognized with the Arts & Letters Award.
The Johnstown resident is the director of advancement and operations at Bottle Works. She serves as a volunteer board member for WPSU Penn State and Citizens for Arts in Pennsylvania.
Tisinger said receiving the award was surprising.
“It’s a real honor to join this cohort of amazing women and to be acknowledged in this way,” she said.
“Each one of the honorees is deserving of this honor, and I’m excited to be among these beautiful women.”
Tisinger said it’s vital to recognize women’s achievements.
“We’re strong and smart, and women hold things together,” she said.
“It’s important to acknowledge the efforts and hard work that we put into each of our disciplines.”
Tisinger received the nomination from Kathy Rushin.
“Melody is the perfect example of how one person can make a difference in the lives of others and in the community,” Rushin said. “She’s always very enthusiastic, and it’s contagious because the people around her get enthusiastic with her. She’s an inspiration to young girls and women everywhere.”
Business
Lisa M. Downey is the Business Award honoree.
The Johnstown resident is marketing director for Memorial Highway Chevrolet and general manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats.
She also works with the Talisman Marketing Agency, where she helps small businesses with their advertising needs.
Downey said receiving the award is a privilege.
“My daughter-in-law nominated me, which was awesome, and it feels great,” she said. “I feel honored because there are so many wonderful businesswomen in the Johnstown area. I feel honored to be alongside those women because every one of them is fantastic, energetic and an innovative woman.”
Downey said women recognizing other successful women is important.
“If we’re not supportive of each other, then nobody is going to support us,” she said.
“Women do so many things silently and we don’t expect recognition, so when you are recognized, it shows that people notice what you are doing.”
Downey received the nomination from Stephanie Shaul.
“She’s an incredible inspiration to me and to see how much she does for the community, family and friends,” Shaul said. “She takes on a lot more than the normal person, and she does it with such enthusiasm, passion and energy.”
Community Service Volunteer
Olivia Bragdon has been recognized with the Community Service Volunteer Award.
She is the founder of the Stork Fund, which provides financial support to those seeking parenthood through fertility treatment, adoption and surrogacy.
The Johnstown resident is a member of the marketing committee for the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Sandyvale Wine Experience.
Bragdon said being chosen for the award is an honor.
“I’ve gone to Tribute to Women for years and I always thought it was such an honor, so now that I’m chosen, I’m beside myself,” she said. “It’s so cool to me to be honored for something I’m so passionate about. To me, it’s like the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award.”
Bragdon said that looking back at past recipients, she’s struck by the exceptional group of women.
“We have amazing women in our community as leaders,” she said. “To be included with this group of amazing women is the icing on the cake.”
Bragdon received the nomination from Sherri Rae.
“I’ve known Olivia for years as a friend and I got to see the struggles she went through, and instead of wallowing in it, she found a way to make it work,” Rae said. “She has taken something very personal and made it where $100,000 has been raised to help other people.”
Education
Renee Dryer will receive the Education Award.
The Johnstown resident is the reading specialist at Ferndale Area Elementary School.
She has initiated two reading programs at the school – “Score a Touchdown for Reading,” which encourages reading through fun, friendly competitions with incentives, and “One School, One Book,” which promotes a literacy-rich environment by supporting families reading together at home and learning together at school.
Dryer said she’s overwhelmed by the honor.
“I’m humbled because there’s a lot of amazing teachers out there who are dedicated, work hard and have passion,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of such a great group of women.”
Dryer said the award highlights women’s contributions to the area.
“It encourages others to continue to do the good work in our community,” she said.
Dryer received the nomination from Theresa Wolf.
“She’s an educator who always puts students first, and I have nothing but respect for her,” Wolf said of Dryer.
“Anybody who has had the chance to interact with Renee leaves their interaction better for it. She’s a standout person in our community and should be celebrated.”
Lady Liberty
Joelle (Freedman) Sweeney has been recognized with the Lady Liberty Award.
Sweeney, of Salix, is a retired senior intelligence analyst trainer with the U.S. Army.
Following her military service, she worked with ManTach International Corp., an American defense contracting firm, at the National Drug Intelligence Center, and taught intelligence classes for federal, state and local law enforcement officers and intelligence and investigative analysts.
Sweeney said it’s humbling to receive the award.
“It’s not something I expected,” she said. “There’s so many women who are outstanding in their field, so I’m elated to be among the elite.”
Sweeney said she’s happy that the YWCA showcases women in the area.
“Women have been contributing to the workforce for decades now, and it’s nice to show the community that women are powerful and we can help make a difference,” she said.
“Hopefully, we are role models for our children.”
Sweeney received the nomination from Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives.
“She’s the epitome of the good things our soldiers bring to the table when they finish their military commitments,” Caulfield said. “She’s active in the veteran community and a community volunteer, and once she’s committed, she’s committed. She’s a hard worker and exactly who we should be talking about.”
Nonprofit
Marjorie E. Lechene is the Nonprofit Award honoree.
The Johnstown resident is manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Johnstown.
She was employed as a registered nurse for 42 years.
Lechene said she is in disbelief to have been chosen.
“All I do is my job, and to be recognized for it is a humbling experience,” she said. “I’m extremely honored and I feel unworthy. There’s a lot of people who could receive this award, but I accept this on behalf of St. Vincent and all the volunteers.”
Lechene said award-winners are an inspiration to younger women.
“There’s so many unsung heroes out there, and a lot of times they’re the wind beneath the wings of events, and people don’t realize all the efforts that are put into something to make it work,” she said.
Lechene received the nomination from Anita M. Altman.
“She really turned around the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and was able to make improvements, and it looks like a really nice store,” Altman said. “She inspires other people and her volunteers, and she’s extremely personal and kind.”
Professions
Dr. Elizabeth W. Dunmore is the Professions Award honoree.
She is the chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System.
The Johnstown resident serves on the boards of Beginnings Inc., United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation.
Dunmore said receiving the award is a tremendous honor, and she’s humbled to be recognized.
“When I look at the group and what they’ve accomplished, it’s really inspiring to see how they’ve served the community and their commitment to the community,” she said.
Dunmore said that recognizing women for their achievements is fundamental.
“The recognition program has a long and robust history, and it’s highlighting women in our community who are making a difference by using their talents,” she said. “It’s important to highlight the work that is being done that also will inspire others to achieve these types of roles as they’re looking toward their futures.”
Dunmore received the nomination from Dr. Jeanne Spencer.
“The hospital has had hellish times with COVID-19, and she has been the rock that held a lot of it together,” Spencer said of Dunmore. “She’s a servant leader who is honest, intelligent and hard-working. She’s really dedicated and puts patients first.”
STEM
MaryLou Astorino has been recognized with the STEM Award.
The Johnstown resident is an audiologist with UPMC Ear, Nose & Throat.
She served on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Academy of Audiology, and was a former president of the academy.
Astorino said the award is humbling.
“You see all the other women who have been honored over the years, as well as this year, and it’s definitely an honor to be included,” she said.
“There’s so many women who are behind the scenes, but they’re really running the show, so it’s great to see them recognized and see that other people appreciate what they’re doing for the community.”
Astorino said she’s pleased that the YWCA recognizes women in a variety of fields.
“It covers so many different areas, and you get to see how many things are happening in the area that are spearheaded by women,” she said.
Astorino received the nomination from her husband, Andrew J. Fedore.
“She’s worked in the audiology field in Johnstown for over 40 years and she’s now considering retiring, so I thought it was time to pay her a tribute because she’s done so many incredible things,” he said. “Her incredible self-discipline with her practice, patients, working with associates and teaching other audiologists and learning from them has really been impressive.”
Yellow Rose
Robin Mitchell Hagins is the Yellow Rose Award recipient.
The winner of this award is chosen by the YWCA Greater Johnstown board. The award recognizes someone who exemplifies the mission of the YWCA to eliminate racism and empower women.
The Johnstown resident is the executive director of Cuddles for Kids. She also is the executive director of the Cambria County Bar Association.
Hagins said she was shocked to learn of the recognition.
“I was blown away and very humbled that somebody was watching the work that our team does and felt that I deserved this award,” she said.
“To be selected by a group of people who you only know through the charity work you do is so meaningful to me.”
Hagins said that Tribute to Women is a testament to the YWCA’s mission.
“A lot of us don’t go into anything we do expecting to get any type of award or recognition,” she said. “We all go about our day doing what we love and are passionate about and trying to make our community better. Our small county is really blessed because there’s a whole lot of women doing good for their community in all different areas of life.”
Lopez said Hagins empowers women.
“She does things for women and families and is very humble,” Lopez said. “She sees a need for what she does. She problem-solves and does something about it.”
