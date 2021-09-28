PITTSBURGH – The Tribune-Democrat had four first-place winners in the 57th Golden Quill Awards, announced Tuesday night at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
The Tribune-Democrat’s education reporter Joshua Byers and former CNHI Newspapers Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty teamed up to take the Education Quill for their July 2020 “Ready to Open?” project.
The six-part series examined schools’ ever-changing plans to return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newspaper staff won in the Business/Technology/Consumer category for the February 2020 special section, “Vision 2020: Great Outdoors.”
The annual project examines the local economy and quality of life, focusing on outdoor recreation businesses for 2020.
Health care reporter Randy Griffith, along with the entire staff, took the Medical/Health Golden Quill for the October 2020 “Breast Cancer Project.”
The annual project included a 24-page special section on Oct. 1, 2020, and a series of personal profile stories and other features throughout October. This year’s project kicks off in Friday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
Longtime photographer John Rucosky temporarily moved into the writer’s role and won the Science/Environment award for his October 2020 series, “Pennsylvania’s Grouse Population in Peril.”
The two-part series investigated the declining population of Pennsylvania’s state bird, the ruffed grouse.
“Throughout this past year, our team never stopped covering what was happening around us,” The Tribune-Democrat Publisher Robert Forcey said.
“These awards recognize the hard work and dedication from newsroom professionals who take their jobs very seriously and let nothing stand in their way.”
“Congratulations to all of these winners,” Editor Chip Minemyer said. “Each of these honored stories or projects involved in-depth reporting on a complex and important topic. That’s what we do so well.”
The Quills were presented by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania – “honoring professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia,” the organization said in announcing the finalists in the spring.
The Tribune-Democrat’s entries were in categories related to Excellence in Written Journalism, Division 2.
Other local finalists included:
• Spot/Breaking News: Dave Sutor, John Rucosky, Staff (“Trump Rallies in Johnstown”).
• News Feature: Sutor, Russell O’Reilly (“Socialism Unpacked”).
• News Feature: Sutor, Thomas Slusser, Caroline Feightner (“Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary”).
• Public Affairs/Politics/Government: Sutor (“Population Decline: Can We Stop the Slide?”).
• Medical/Health: Sutor (“Back to the wall” PTSD Series).
• History/Culture: Sutor, Rucosky (“From Pittsburgh West”).
• History/Culture: Sutor, Slusser, Feightner (“Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary”).
• Columns/Blogs: Chip Minemyer.
