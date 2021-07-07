A tree fell and damaged part of a house on Clarion Street in Westmont Borough when a thunderstorm rolled through the area on Wednesday, according to Cambria County Department of Emergency Services.
No injuries were reported.
Branches were knocked down in other areas of Cambria and Somerset counties. A section of Ligonier Pike – between Menoher Blvd. and Somerset Pike – was temporarily closed while work crews removed debris.
Thousands of Penelec customers were without power in Cambria County for a brief time around 5:30 p.m. Approximately 50 customers were still without power at 8:30 p.m.
There were no injuries, vehicle accidents or other major incidents reported to either county.
