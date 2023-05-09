JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Salix woman was arraigned Monday after more than $90,000 was reported missing from the Solomon Run Ladies Auxiliary treasury, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Sandra Mae Dunmire, 76, of the 100 block of Spruce Court, with theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
According to a complaint affidavit, Dunmire was treasurer of the auxiliary, a subsidiary of Solomon Run Fire Company.
Financial troubles came to light when plans were being made to remodel the restrooms at the Solomon Run Firemen’s Club, auxiliary President Pauline Emerick said, according to the affidavit.
“The board continued to ask Sandra Dunmire about money totals, but she repeatedly could not give totals,” Emerick said.
Emerick said that’s when she decided to take over the treasurer’s job.
“When I looked at Dunmire’s account books and the bank statements, they were completely off,” she said.
A certified forensic auditor was called in to review financial records for the years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was discovered that $95,600 was missing, the affidavit said.
From Dec. 1, 2019, until Jan. 31, 2021, Dunmire allegedly made checks out to cash. She is charged with stealing $5,625.
Although the auxiliary requires two signatures for checks, the assistant treasurer stated that she pre-signed checks for distribution and that no vendor was ever paid cash, the affidavit said.
Authorities continue to search for the rest of the missing funds.
Dunmire was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.
