STOYSTOWN, Pa. – A 28-foot-wide tribute to the more than 7,000 American service members who gave their lives in the nation’s post-9/11 wars will remain at Patriot Park near Stoystown for another two weeks.
The Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial is comprised of 7,056 red, silver and blue dog tags laid out to create a 6-foot-tall American flag.
The Musser family, which debuted Patriot Park near Flight 93 National Memorial in 2021, said the “Heroes Memorial” will remain at their site until July 20.
It was originally set to depart Tuesday.
Veterans and Athletes United is a veteran-run nonprofit that supports disabled veterans through adaptive sports and recreation. The organization completed the memorial in 2018 and drives it across the country to bring awareness to the lives lost in the 20-year military campaign and to raise funds for Gold Star family-related groups.
