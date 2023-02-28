JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s garbage collector is flipping the switch to serve customers with quieter, more efficient electric vehicles.
Portage-based Pro Disposal Inc. was awarded $300,000 for three electric garbage trucks as part of $1.5 million from the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program announced Tuesday by the Department of Environmental Protection.
The grant program was enacted to help municipalities, schools, and businesses around the state switch to clean transportation and improve air quality in their communities.
“The Shapiro administration is committed to growing the commonwealth’s economy while protecting Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and pure water,” said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin.
“A growing number of organizations and businesses in Pennsylvania want to lower their transportation emissions. Today’s announcement demonstrates a shared commitment between the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and our local communities and businesses to improve air quality, address climate change and increase the use of renewable energy across the commonwealth.”
Funding announced Tuesday will replace 88 old gasoline or diesel vehicles with 78 electric and 10 renewable natural gas vehicles and install 36 chargers for electric vehicles.
“This investment will enable us to begin transitioning our fleet from burning fossil fuels to using renewable resources to reduce our carbon footprint, which will benefit both our company and our community,” Pro Disposal President and CEO Michael Bellvia said.
“We’re a family-owned local business, and committed to providing the best services for our customers.”
Conditions of the grant require the three electric trucks to operate in the City of Johnstown, but Bellvia said the company plans to continue transitioning to electric vehicles in areas where the technology makes sense.
The $350,000 trucks generate electricity during braking to recharge the battery, so they work best in routes with frequent stops, he explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.