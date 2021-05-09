Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 10, 2021 @ 12:40 am
There will be a full-scale emergency exercise at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15.
There will be emergency vehicles and visible smoke coming from the airport.
