WINDBER – A Washington County hazardous waste company is cleaning up fuel that spilled Wednesday in Paint Township when a CSX train collided with a truck pulling a bulldozer and injuring two people, authorities said.
Workers from Specialized Professional Services, Inc. (SPSI), of Washington, were at the crash site Thursday near Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane.
As much as 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from the locomotive spilled mostly into the surrounding soil and some into the Stonycreek River, said Joel Landis, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency director.
"They're mitigating the diesel fuel spill," he said.
Workers placed booms, floating barriers into the water, to contain the spill.
Landis said the "product is controlled."
Two people were injured and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Branches of the Stonycreek River are heavily used by tubing enthusiasts and kayakers. They are advised to stay away from the area. The road remains closed to traffic, Landis said.
There is no timetable for the cleanup.
