WINDBER, Pa. – Canoeists and kayakers are waiting for the all-clear to paddle the Stonycreek River during the Labor Day weekend. A lot will depend on pollution cleanup and rainfall, officials said.
Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane remain closed at the Stonycreek Canyon take-out, in Paint Township, after a June 23 train crash at the Cottage Lane grade crossing.
As much as 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled mostly into the surrounding soil and some into the river, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis said. Soil testing and mitigation continues and floating barriers (booms) remain in the water.
"Day to day, we monitor that," he said.
According to CSX, a locomotive engineer was injured when a train collided with a dump truck that was hauling a bulldozer.
The engineer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, with non-life threatening injuries. The bulldozer punctured a fuel tank on the locomotive spilling diesel fuel.
"There has been no observed environmental impacts and no risk to the public or marine life," CSX said in a statement.
Rain will determine if the soil cleanup is successful, Landis said.
Rain could wash soil contaminants into the river. If that happens, the cleanup will continue until the soil is pollution-free and then the floating barriers will be removed.
"We're waiting for a rain event," Landis said. "We don't want to pull everything out of the water and then have a rain event and have product in the Stonycreek."
Somerset County is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the state Fish and Boat Commission to monitor the site, Landis said.
Mike Cook, president of the Benscreek Canoe Club, said as many as 200 people paddle the Stonycreek Canyon on release weekends. Because of the low water level at the Quemahoning Reserivor, the water release for Aug. 26 and 27 was cancelled.
A heavy rain could bring canoes and kayaks back to the river for Labor Day weekend, he said.
The Canyon is boatable when the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Ferndale River Gauge is 300-350 cfs, he said.
Right now it's 182 cfs.
"We're really low right now," Cook said. "We need rain."
State police and CSX are investigating what caused the train crash.
"CSX sends our sincere appreciation to the Somerset County hazmat team and local first responders for their swift and professional response," the company said.
Specialized Professional Services Inc. of Washington, Washington County, is handling the cleanup, Landis said.
