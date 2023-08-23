WINDBER, Pa. – A CSX train collided on Wednesday with a truck pulling a bulldozer, injuring two people in Paint Township, authorities said.
The crash happened at 10:23 a.m. on train tracks at the corner of Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane.
Two people were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown Scalp Level-Paint fire Chief Michael Horvath said.
A K&L Gas and Oil truck was towing a flatbed carrying a bulldozer when it was hit by the train, upending the bulldozer.
The Somerset County Hazardous Materials team responded after diesel fuel from the locomotive spilled into the Stoneycreek River, Joel Landis, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency director, said.
“The product is controlled,” he said.
Residents may see an oil sheen on the water, Landis said.
The road was closed when state police arrived. Firefighters from Windber and Scalp Level-Paint were at the scene along with Northern EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS.
A CSX crew arrived along with representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the state Fish and Boat Commission, Horvath said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
