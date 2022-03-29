EBENSBURG, Pa. – Organizers of a local race say that they hope that the addition of a division for athletes with disabilities will show that all individuals are able to use the county owned trails.
The Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-Thon started in 2021 and will take place this year on Saturday, Oct.1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.
The event will be expanded to add an Athletes with Disabilities Marathon, a 15-miler, andan Athletes with Disabilities 5K on Saturday, organizers said.
Athletes with Disabilities can also participate in the leisurely bike ride on Sunday.
“We’re hoping that having an event like this is an excellent way to encourage folks who are disabled to come out, recreate, stay healthy, be part of the community, enjoy the competitive spirit, of it or just come out and have a good time,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk said. “But again just educate them that the trails are here, they’re accessible and it’s important that everybody gets a chance to come out and enjoy them.”
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said the expansion of the race is exciting, and a way to show that everyone can use the county’s trails.
Laurel Medical Solutions will serve as a presenting sponsor for this year’s race, which Lusk told the authority’s board brought on talks of the expansion and the addition of the new division.
“Laurel Medical, we’re passionate about people and every day we’re working with somebody that has a disability and so you know it’s just our way of including our clients in something that we were involved in,” Melissa Davis, director of sales and marketing for Laurel Medical Solutions said. “We’re involved in a lot of community activities and it was just a way to open it up to everyone and we were happy to be a part of that.
As a part of the company’s sponsorship of the race, it will receive eight entries to the race – which Davis said Laurel Medical will be donating to interested athletes with disabilities.
She said if there are more applicants than entries available, she will talk to the company’s president or start to see if other sponsors would follow their lead and do the same.
“There was a need that was identified," she said. "There was a goal that we had in mind and we’re really proud of the job that has been done and we’re excited."
Individuals interested in signing up for the race can do so at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=92064. Athletes with disabilities who wish to have their entry fees covered can contact Davis by email at mdavis@laurelmedsolutions.com.
