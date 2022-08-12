CRESSON, Pa. – Traffic patterns for the U.S. Route 22 project in Cresson Township at Cresson Summit will be adjusted starting Monday.
Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, will switch traffic control on Admiral Peary Highway at the Summit interchange.
The eastbound lanes will now be closed, as well as ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg.
A four-mile detour will be placed to direct traffic east on Route 22 to Route 4001 at the Gallitzin interchange.
This roughly $7.3 million project includes removal and replacement of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base, overlay and bridge dams.
PennDOT officials expect the work to be completed by late November.
