EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria Township supervisors are looking to use grant funding to remove terracotta pipe in their coverage area.
At their meeting Tuesday, supervisors voted to authorize the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority to file a 2021 Community Development Block Grant application on their behalf in the amount of $116,024.
Chairman Tim Bracken explained that the funding will go to replace sewer lines on Highland Avenue in Revloc.
“They’ve been having issues, and they’ve been trying for years to replace the sewer lines,” he said. “When we have hard rains, they have water everywhere, and it’s just been a matter of funding.”
Bracken added that there have been storms where so many basements were flooded that several fire departments needed to help the residents, which added to the need to get the line fixed.
According to Bracken, it may take several years to get the total funding for the project.
“It’s probably going to take two years of funding because it’s a pretty hefty bill. It’s like $290,000 to replace that sewer line,” he said, adding that there is additional funding. “So I don’t know if it’s going to start this year, but at least we’re on our way to getting that line replaced.”
