JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People who are curious about the local blacksmithing community will once again have the opportunity to tour the Center for Metal Arts on Iron Street in Johnstown later this year.
Seven tours, each lasting 45 minutes to an hour, will be offered on Sept. 17 during the second annual Cambria Iron Conference. Tickets, which cost $25, can be purchased in advance at centerformetalarts.org/product/tours/ or on the day of the event if spaces are available.
More information about the tours can be obtained by calling 814-418-0409.
“We’re really proud of the progress we’ve made in the short time that we’ve been here,” Patrick Quinn, the center’s executive director, said.
“To be able to share that with both the forging community and the Johnstown community is really special, so we’ve been focusing a lot on making this conference the best it can be for whoever wants to come and attend.”
The walkthroughs will include seeing a 3,000-pound Chambersburg power hammer in action, along with watching Zack Noble (sculpting), Timothy Lucas (metal spinning), and Nate Weiss and Erica Broas (forging) work.
The nationally juried “From Core to Surface” exhibit also will be on display.
Other tours have been held in the past, but not during last year’s inaugural conference.
“The long-overarching goal of CMA in this facility in Johnstown has been always to make all the tools and equipment, and have the historic blacksmith shop open for the public to appreciate and see running, and all that kind of stuff,” Quinn said.
“This is a big step in that direction. Although it’s our second (conference), it’s our first real program or event that really celebrates this history of the location and makes it open to the public.”
The Center for Metal arts has operated locally since early 2018 in the former Cambria Iron Co. and Bethlehem Steel Corp. property.
“It’s a fascinating group of people,” Johnstown Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert said.
“It’s what we want. You want to be known for something that hopefully puts a positive light on this community’s heritage and its leadership in metalworking and technology, going back 150 years now.”
