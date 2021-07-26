This production will have you falling down the rabbit hole.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is continuing its Log Art Theatre division of performing arts with a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” by Bright Star Touring Theatre at 6 p.m. Friday in the art center’s M. Josephine Paul Family Museum, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The Lewis Carroll literary classic will be retold through Bright Star Touring Theatre’s two actor, 45-minute adaptation.
The show is best suited for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade.
“This opportunity is so very special,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “Bright Star Touring Theatre provides wonderful performances and great experiences for children and budding young actors.”
Since 1865, “Alice in Wonderland” has been a favorite among young readers.
Viewers can join Alice on her journey into Wonderland, where she finds herself having to make many different and sometimes rather odd choices.
Throughout her ordeal, Alice is learning the continual ups and downs of growing into an adult.
The production is packed with some eccentric and fantastical characters who will take audiences on an imaginative ride.
Get ready to meet the cruel Queen of Hearts, the grinning Cheshire Cat, the wise Caterpillar and the Mad Hatter and his never-ending tea party.
“By placing an emphasis on this event, the Log Art Theatre division of the arts center continues to enhance the cultural life of our growing future artists,” Godin said. “Bright Star Touring Theatre makes education fun and entertaining.”
Following the performance, attendees are welcome to attend a free theater workshop with the actors.
“This is going to be a great, a do not miss performance,” Godin said. “Everyone deserved an opportunity to experience the magic of theater.”
The performance is sponsored by the National Endowment of the Arts’ Challenge America program.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
