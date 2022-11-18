JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nicole Gorzelsky said she could talk forever about all the items in her new shop, Luck of the Draw, and her husband, Barry, agreed.
“She’s really knowledgeable,” he said.
Nicole Gorzelsky’s antique store at 1145 Franklin St., Johnstown, is set to open at 11 a.m. Monday, and this weekend she’s putting the final touches on everything.
“Am I going to get rich doing this? No,” Nicole Gorzelsky said, “but I’m going to have fun.”
She’s been rummaging through attics, basements, flea markets and other dusty locations for years, picking out treasures wherever she can find them.
Every chance she could, she was searching for estate sales, garage sales and anywhere else to find antiques and vintage items.
The thrill of finding interesting or rare items is what makes her put in the hours and dig through boxes.
Those finds might then go into her personal collection, or she’d post them on eBay, which was a profitable endeavor, but soon she found herself overstocked.
After ending her 26-year career in the health care field, she had more time to do what she loved, and that meant she was buying more products.
The shop owner said her husband joked that she had so much she needed her own store.
“I just started taking over,” Nicole Gorzelsky joked.
The pair considered the option of opening a shop and began looking for the perfect location.
Nicole Gorzelsky said she stumbled upon the 1145 Franklin St. spot, the former office of Dr. Ralph Tabib, and it was perfect.
Her husband is a construction worker and has spent the past five months remodeling the building along with some friends.
Now, it’s ready to open and is full of interesting and unique items – from antique furniture such as China cabinets, rocking chairs and trunks to glassware, paintings and a World War II soldier’s uniform.
Every surface has a curated display of items and nearly everything is for sale.
As pieces are sold, Nicole Gorzelsky will replace them with others from her stock.
“I have tons of stuff,” she said.
Her storerooms include the entire basement of the Franklin Street location and a nearby house she and her husband used to rent out.
Barry Gorzelsky said with a laugh that she’s always hunting for more, even when they go on vacation.
“It makes her happy. She loves it,” he said.
The vintage glassware are Nicole Gorzelsky’s favorite items.
Several shelves throughout the store feature everything from vintage carnival glass to retro Pyrex, uranium glass and holly and stag-patterned pieces.
The patterns are what intrigue her the most and she wants to share that with the community.
“I want to offer the history,” Nicole Gorzelsky said.
“I want to help get new collectors started and help old collectors build their collection.”
Her husband noted that his wife has been nervous about the opening on Mon- day, but he believes she’ll do well.
“I think with that shop and that location, she’s going to do fine,” Barry Gorzelsky said.
Luck of the Draw will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information call 814-419-9123 or email luckofthedraw56@gmail.com.
