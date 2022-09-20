JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An enrollment fair for veterans, hosted by the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center and the Johnstown Tomahawks, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnstown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 598 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
The event will feature enrollment specialists and Veterans Service Officers to help veterans enroll into the VA for service-connected disability claims and health care.
There will be representatives from Women’s Health, Whole Health, Mental Health Connected Care and others.
Any veteran who enrolls during the event will receive a free ticket to a Tomahawks game for the upcoming season.
For more information, contact Amanda Hite at amanda.hite@va.gov or 814-943-8164, ext. 18602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.