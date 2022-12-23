JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The number of entries in The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month poster and essay contest jumped from 200 in 2021 to nearly 300 in 2022.
Organizers are looking to keep growing the promotion in 2023, and are urging area students and teachers to get ready to turn their ideas into contest entries in January.
The promotion is sponsored by the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Bottle Works, which will again display posters and host the winners at a gathering in February.
The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund honors The Tribune-Democrat reporter Ronald Fisher, who passed away in late 2019.
“I’m thrilled that we are hosting a third annual Black History Month contest,” Alexis Fisher, Ron Fisher’s sister, said in announcing the 2023 promotion.
“My hope is that the contest gets bigger each year. This is an opportunity for youth to share their opinions and perspectives on topics that can be critical or even sensitive.”
The contest is open to students in all grades at area school districts. This year’s contest even attracted an entry from Texas and one from Pittsburgh.
Prizes will again be awarded in three age divisions, listed here with the prompts for preparing entries:
• For pupils in kindergarten through Grade 4: “Depict a famous African American figure today who is making a difference.” Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in fifth through eighth grades: “Consider a time when you were the only person with a specific characteristic in the entire room. Example would be only middle schooler in group of high schoolers. Did people treat you differently or were they inclusive? How did this make you feel? Explain your experience.” Posters and short films or multimedia presentations are permitted.
Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in ninth through 12th grades: In an essay, answer this question: “What is one step that you believe could be taken to help combat discrimination, and why do you believe that action would be effective?” Essays should not exceed 550 words.
The first-, second- and third-place winners in each division will receive plaques and cash prizes.
The deadline for all entries is 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Here’s the link for uploading submissions: https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month.
Submissions may be delivered beginning Jan. 9 to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., Johnstown, 15907.
Winners will be announced and published in The Tribune-Democrat and online at www.TribDem.com in late February.
In addition, posters and essays will be displayed throughout February at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Members of the community will be able to vote and help select the winners.
“Adding in the community vote is the missing piece to bring us all together collaboratively,” Fisher said.
“I hope to see participation. Our family is looking forward to reviewing all of the submissions and welcoming the community at the exhibition.”
Mercedes Barnett will help judge the entries, along with hosting a reception for winners on Feb. 25 at Bottle Works.
“This Black History Month contest shows us what the students are learning throughout the year and gives us the opportunity to see what more we need to teach them regarding African American history,” Barnett said.
“Last year, the students’ crafts were so phenomenal it inspired the idea of an art exhibit. This year, the contest has potential to be bigger.
“It is exciting, because every year the contest grows. Imagine what more we could add if the entire community became involved.”
The 2022 first-place winners were:
• Senior high essays: Laurel Bean, Grade 9, Windber Area High School.
• Middle school posters: Abreyonna Nash, Grade 7, Greater Johnstown Middle School.
• Elementary posters: Gio Chaney, Grade 1, Greater Johnstown Elementary School.
